Frontline Heroes: How this Md. woman helps domestic abuse survivors during the pandemic

Seteria Hollinshed is a program manager with House of Ruth and is tasked with shopping for dozens of domestic abuse survivors.

One Maryland woman chosen as a WTOP Frontline Hero is being honored for her work with helping survivors of domestic abuse during these difficult times.

“I was actually shocked because I’ve never won anything before,” said Seteria Hollinshed, a program manager with House of Ruth, a D.C. area-based shelter and resource center for women and children who have survived domestic abuse.

Part of her job includes getting cleaning supplies and groceries for all 50 women that stay at the shelter. And shopping restrictions have made her adjust.

“Initially, people probably thought that I was trying to hoard all the supplies for myself,” Hollinshed said.

“On average, when I go to the store, I’m usually buying about 50 loaves of bread and 7 gallons of milk, and a lot of times, it’s not a problem buying those things. But now we’re in a pandemic, and there is a limit on what you can buy.”

With new limits on purchasing supplies such as meat, Clorox wipes and toilet paper, she often has to get volunteers to come with her or even ask other shoppers to help her out.

“So, I spend a lot of time in the stores and, you know, I’m bargaining with people in line, saying, ‘Hey, do you mind picking this up for me?’” Hollinshed said.

When she is unable to buy enough supplies for the shelter, she said the community has stepped up in a big way.

“We’ve also had volunteers to step up and provide meals for the ladies. We’ve had the Takoma Park community — they have been providing regular meals. We have just different volunteers coming through providing things such as hygiene products and cleaning product, a lot of things that you can’t find in the stores,” she said.

Hollinshed’s husband nominated her as a Frontline Hero, saying she works tirelessly to ensure that the women at the House of Ruth continue to receive quality service.

