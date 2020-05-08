Home » Washington, DC News » 'Vibrant' DC murals put…

‘Vibrant’ DC murals put on hold by pandemic

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

May 8, 2020, 3:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The mural outside Ben’s Chili Bowl at 1213 U St. NW. (Courtesy MuralsDCproject.com)

Yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic is a program that brightens D.C. streets.

The MuralsDC project creates, on average, six to 10 murals per year. But its 2020 program year has been suspended by the Department of Public Works because of COVID-19’s impact on the city’s operations and budget.

“The community certainly misses out on something new and vibrant and exciting for the next year or so,” said mural artist Eric B. Ricks, who has worked on several of D.C.’s murals over the years.

“It’s a draw. It’s a symbol of neighborhood pride.”

The mural at 2603 Connecticut Ave. NW. (Courtesy MuralsDCproject.com)

Ricks said this is actually the time when the bright artwork is needed most, so people can “come out and see something positive, see something that reminds them of something other than the gray world we seem to be stuck in today.”

A message on the project’s website states the suspension “was not an easy decision as we love supporting artists. We look forward to continuing to beautify our city’s walls soon.”

More coronavirus coverage

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up