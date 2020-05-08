‘Vibrant’ DC murals put on hold by pandemic

Yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic is a program that brightens D.C. streets.

The MuralsDC project creates, on average, six to 10 murals per year. But its 2020 program year has been suspended by the Department of Public Works because of COVID-19’s impact on the city’s operations and budget.

“The community certainly misses out on something new and vibrant and exciting for the next year or so,” said mural artist Eric B. Ricks, who has worked on several of D.C.’s murals over the years.

“It’s a draw. It’s a symbol of neighborhood pride.”

Ricks said this is actually the time when the bright artwork is needed most, so people can “come out and see something positive, see something that reminds them of something other than the gray world we seem to be stuck in today.”

A message on the project’s website states the suspension “was not an easy decision as we love supporting artists. We look forward to continuing to beautify our city’s walls soon.”

