Small plane strikes car, crash lands on Route 50 in Bowie

Authorities say it appears the plane had taken off from the nearby airport when it crashed into a car on the highway shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Two people who were inside the car that was struck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. Two people who were inside the plane were evaluated for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Photos from the scene show a small Cessna in the shoulder of Route 50 at Church Road, alongside large pieces of debris. Several feet way down the road is a silver Nissan with its front end smashed in.

Maryland State Police said the Federal Aviation Administration was headed to the scene to investigate the crash.

State troopers said they responded to the crash at 11:20 a.m. They said drivers should expect heavy delays on Route 50 in both directions at the scene of the crash.

Two lanes of eastbound U.S. 50 and one lane westbound are blocked. The backup in the eastbound lanes stretched to 2 and 1/2 miles and to 2 miles in the westbound lanes. See the latest traffic conditions on WTOP’s traffic page. WTOP’s Megan Cloherty, Rick Massimo and Carlos Prieto contributed to this report.

