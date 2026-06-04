4 women injured in DC following single vehicle crash on Suitland Parkway

Four women were injured in an overnight D.C. crash that required a helicopter to land on a nearby road to transfer one of them who was critically injured.

Four women were injured in a crash overnight in D.C. that required a helicopter to land on a nearby road to transfer one person who was critically injured.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a single car crash early Saturday on Suitland Parkway near Sheridan Road Southeast. First responders were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The crash ended with the car rolled onto its roof .

One of the women in critical condition when EMS arrived was transported by helicopter to a hospital. The three other women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Single Motor Vehicle Rollover: Inbound Suitland Parkway closest to Sheridan Rd SE. One vehicle rolled over on its roof. three adult females transported with non-serious/non-life threatening injuries. One adult female in critical condition transported via helicopter. pic.twitter.com/JomqNwL6Uk — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) June 13, 2026

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash remains active.

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