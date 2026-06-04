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4 women injured in DC following single vehicle crash on Suitland Parkway

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 13, 2026, 7:54 AM

Four women were injured in a crash overnight in D.C. that required a helicopter to land on a nearby road to transfer one person who was critically injured.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a single car crash early Saturday on Suitland Parkway near Sheridan Road Southeast. First responders were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The crash ended with the car rolled onto its roof .

One of the women in critical condition when EMS arrived was transported by helicopter to a hospital. The three other women were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash remains active.

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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