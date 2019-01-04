4 hurt in crash on Indian Head Highway

Prince George's County police said that two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two were taken by helicopter.

WASHINGTON — Four people were hurt in a crash in Prince George’s County on Friday.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road.

Prince George’s County police said that two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and two with serious injuries were taken by helicopter. Police said six vehicles were involved.

Police have not released the extent of injury of the victims.

Below is the area where it happened.

Indian Head Highway was the scene of a deadly crash that killed three young siblings from Falls Church, Virginia, on Dec. 30, 2018.

The state road averages about 340 crashes in the last three years. Police and lawmakers have promised to do more to make this state road safer.

