‘It is a tragedy’: 3 children killed in Indian Head highway crash

Three children were confirmed dead in a "tragic" three-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. Two adults were also injured in the crash.
“There are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy,” Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.
Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious, but nonlife threatening condition.
The crash took place around 10 p.m. on Md. 210/Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive. When police first arrived on the scene, two adults and three children were trapped inside the vehicles. The adults were extricated, but the children died at the scene.
