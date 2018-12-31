‘It is a tragedy’: 3 children killed in Indian Head highway crash

Three children were confirmed dead in a "tragic" three-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. Two adults were also injured in the crash.

WASHINGTON — Three children died after they were trapped in a vehicle in a crash that involved three vehicles in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday night.

“There are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy,” Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

U/D RT 210 2 adults extricated and being tended to by medics. 3 children remain trapped in vehicle. Helicopter requested and will land on SB RT 210. RT 210 is closed in both directions. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 31, 2018

Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious, but nonlife threatening condition.

NOW: Indian Head Hwy & Wilson Bridge Dr. Fire officials telling us 3 children are dead, 2 adults injured. You can barely see a car against median barrier in first pic. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/9WlM6JJ1ja — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) December 31, 2018



The crash took place around 10 p.m. on Md. 210/Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive. When police first arrived on the scene, two adults and three children were trapped inside the vehicles. The adults were extricated, but the children died at the scene.

The crash occurred not far from National Harbor and Tanger Outlets. Police are continuing to investigate and plan to release more information Monday morning. Indian Head Highway was closed in both directions overnight. The northbound lanes reopened after 3 a.m. and the southbound lanes at 4 a.m. Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

