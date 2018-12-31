202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'It is a tragedy':…

‘It is a tragedy’: 3 children killed in Indian Head highway crash

By Hallie Mellendorf December 31, 2018 4:31 am 12/31/2018 04:31am
10 Shares

WASHINGTON — Three children died after they were trapped in a vehicle in a crash that involved three vehicles in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Sunday night.

“There are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy,” Mark Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

Two adults were taken to the hospital in serious, but nonlife threatening condition.


The crash took place around 10 p.m. on Md. 210/Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive. When police first arrived on the scene, two adults and three children were trapped inside the vehicles. The adults were extricated, but the children died at the scene.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crash crime Hallie Mellendorf indian head highway Local News Maryland News md-210 oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500