High School Player of the Week: Stone Bridge’s Jacob Thomas

Jacob Thomas passed for 367 yards and scored seven total touchdowns in Stone Ridge's 64-7 win over rival Broad Run, earning him Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

The Military Bowl Foundation and DC Touchdown Club are partnering with WTOP during the 2020-2021 high school football season to honor a Player of the Week. Read about this week’s Player of the Week below.

Jacob Thomas started at free safety for the Stone Bridge High football team the past two seasons — the position he plans to play at the University of Richmond, where he has accepted an athletic scholarship.

But Thomas is also a gifted player on offense. Now a senior, the Bulldogs need to him to be their quarterback — a position he last played on the freshman football team at the Ashburn, Virginia, school in 2018. Halfway through this season, Thomas has already shown that he can excel at that position, too.

This past Saturday night, before a sold-out crowd at Segra Field, Thomas once again showed why Coach Mickey Thompson considers him one of the best to suit up for Stone Bridge. Thomas completed 10 of 13 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed five times for 20 yards and two more scores, as the Bulldogs beat rival and previously undefeated Broad Run, 64-7, in the annual Battle of the Burn. In limited time on defense, he also recovered a fumble.

For his efforts, Thomas was named the Military Bowl DC Touchdown Club High School Football Player of the Week.

“Not only does he make the plays he’s supposed to make, but he also makes a lot of ad-lib plays that other guys can’t see or make,” Thompson said. “We had a few plays that everybody thinks look great, but they just broke down and he ran around and made something happen. He can make you look great as a coach.”

For the season, Thomas has completed 47 of 65 passes for 1,051 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, while rushing for 225 yards and four touchdowns, leading Stone Bridge to a 6-0 mark and continuing an amazing run.

Last winter, Thomas scored 28 points in the title game to lead the Bulldogs’ boys basketball team to the Virginia 5A championship. Then in the spring, Thomas led the Stone Bridge to a 10-0 record and another championship. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the state semifinals, then made a game-winning, one-handed touchdown catch in overtime of the championship game.

This week’s DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week High School Football Player of the Week Honor Roll:

Anne Arundel

Old Mill QB Myles Fulton completed 23 of 38 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat South River, 32-0.

DC

Dunbar WR Michael Brown caught five passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns and had an 18-yard touchdown run as the Crimson Tide beat Ballou, 58-0.

Frederick

Urbana QB Keegan Johnson, making his first varsity start, completed 9 of 11 passes for 185 yards and four touchdowns, rushed three times for 15 yards and kicked six extra points as the Hawks beat Gaithersburg, 42-12.

Howard

Wilde Lake DE Elijah Queen had six sacks, returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as the Wildecats beat Centennial, 55-6.

Montgomery

Damascus RB-LB-K Dillon Dunathan rushed eight times for 153 yards and three touchdowns (including a 90-yarder), returned an interception for a touchdown and forced a fumble that he recovered for a touchdown as the Swarmin’ Hornets beat Watkins Mill, 61-13. Dunathan also kicked three extra points.

Northern Region

Lake Braddock QB Daniel Lipovski completed 22 of 30 passes for 380 yards and six touchdowns as the Bruins beat South Lakes, 65-35. WR Evan Harrington had six catches for 134 yards and five touchdowns.

Prince George’s

Wise QB Jayden Sauray completed 15 of 20 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and rushed four times for 75 yards and another score as the Pumas beat Gwynn Park, 39-0.

Prince William

Brentsville RB-LB Bryce Jackson rushed 12 times for 129 yards and one touchdown and on defense made nine tackles (two for losses) with two sacks as the Tigers beat Warren County, 35-0.

Private

Sidwell Friends WR-CB Ethan Walker caught four passes for 89 yards and one touchdown and, filling in for an injured teammate, made two interceptions on defense as the Quakers beat Flint Hill, 24-10.