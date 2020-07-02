More details on the RFK campus pop-up drive-in theater

Tickets are set to go on sale July 8 for film showings at the planned pop-up drive-in movie theater coming…

Tickets are set to go on sale July 8 for film showings at the planned pop-up drive-in movie theater coming to the RFK Stadium campus.

The team behind Broccoli City is spearheading the drive-in effort, which is slated to show its first film in second or third week of July.

Customers should expect to pay roughly the same price or less as a regular movie ticket. A wide range of movies will be available, from the Marvel and Pixar universes to classics such as “The Goonies” and “Jurassic Park,” said Broccoli City partner Brandon McEachern. At max capacity, he said they should be able to fit at least 200 cars.

Broccoli City, which hosts an annual music festival in the District, will manage the drive-in theater, which entails setting up the screens and lighting on the campus grounds. McEachern declined to disclose how much it would cost to set up the theater.

“At the end of the day we wanted to figure out how we can do something that would be more community based and thinking about folks…