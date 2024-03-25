Schumacher scores 22 as Seattle U takes down Evansville 71-57 in CBI quarterfinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Schumacher had 22 points and Seattle U beat Evansville 71-57 on Monday night in…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Schumacher had 22 points and Seattle U beat Evansville 71-57 on Monday night in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.

Schumacher shot 6 of 12 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line for the Redhawks (21-14). Cameron Tyson scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Kobe Williamson finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Purple Aces (17-18) were led in scoring by Kenny Strawbridge, who finished with 11 points and four assists. Chuck Bailey III added eight points and two steals for Evansville. Cameron Haffner also had eight points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.