DC man charged in fatal shooting at Fairfax County gas station

A 44-year-old D.C. man has been charged with murder after a Tuesday morning argument at a gas pump in Fairfax County, Virginia, escalated into a fatal shooting, according to police.

Doniel Drake has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of 38-year-old Arthur Edward Mann II, of Fairfax.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Drake and Mann got into an argument around 6 a.m. at a gas pump at the Citgo gas station on Richmond Highway in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Then, Drake pulled out a gun and shot Mann at least once in the upper body, police said. Mann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drake is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Fairfax County police are still asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the department at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 or online.

