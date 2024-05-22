David Patrick steps down as Sacramento State head coach to join LSU’s staff as associate head coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — David Patrick has stepped down as Sacramento State’s men’s basketball head coach to take a job…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — David Patrick has stepped down as Sacramento State’s men’s basketball head coach to take a job as LSU’s associate head coach.

Sacramento State announced Wednesday that Patrick had departed. The Big Sky Conference school also announced that Michael Czepil, who had been an associate head coach on Patrick’s staff, will be Sacramento State’s interim head coach for the 2024-25 season.

Patrick went 24-42 in two seasons at Sacramento State, including a 10-24 mark last season. Sacramento State was 14-18 in Patrick’s debut season of 2022-23 while posting the program’s most victories since joining the Division I ranks in 1991 and its third-highest win total ever.

He now returns to LSU, where he was an assistant head coach from 2012-16. Patrick played at Louisiana-Lafayette, then known as Southwestern Louisiana, from 1997-2000.

Patrick joins a staff led by Matt McMahon, who is preparing for his third season as LSU’s head coach.

“My wife and her family are from Louisiana, and the opportunity to go home and be the associate head coach at LSU was something I could not turn down,” Patrick said in a statement. “I am indebted to my players, my staff, and all of their families for allowing me to lead them on their education and basketball journey. The city and the university will forever be in our hearts.”

Czepil was on Patrick’s Sacramento State staff each of the last two seasons. He came to Sacramento State after spending four seasons at UC Riverside, serving as associate head coach the final two years of his stint.

“Sacramento State is extremely thankful to Coach Patrick for his service and leadership, and he has built a foundation that is set up for future success in achieving our goal to compete for conference championships,” athletic director Mark Orr said. “While it is difficult to see him leave, we wish him and his wonderful family the very best in their future endeavors.

“Coach Czepil is an outstanding coach, and I look forward to him embracing the opportunity to serve as our interim head coach. I have full confidence that he is the right person to lead our student-athletes through the 2024-25 season.”

