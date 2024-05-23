Memorial Day weekend will be rainy in DC area, exact storm schedule remains up in the air

There will most likely be rain this Memorial Day weekend in the D.C. region, following five weekends in a row of varying wet conditions.

While you may have planned weeks ago to take a trip to the beach or attend a Memorial Day event, the long weekend’s weather is still looking unsettled.

7News First Alert meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said there are rain chances throughout the holiday weekend, but the best day to get outside and avoid foul weather might be Sunday.

“If I were to pick one day to be the best day of the three, based on what we’re seeing here, it looks like Sunday has the best potential to have the most dry hours,” he said. “With that being said, though, I do want to point out that although we have scattered shower chances on Saturday, and on Monday as well, that doesn’t mean all day, every day, and there will be some dry time.”

On Saturday, there could be scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening. Potential rain showers will be touching down around the D.C. area earlier in the day on Monday, followed by some afternoon thunderstorms.

Just outside the D.C. area, at Memorial Day weekend vacation spots, the weather will vary a bit.

Cooler beaches, muggy mountains in forecast

While precipitation will probably be at similar levels, it’ll be a bit cooler at your favorite nearby beach destinations this weekend.

“In the metro area, we’re talking temperatures in the 80s, pretty warm and muggy,” van de Graaff explained. “But out at the shore we’re a good 10 to 12 degrees cooler, it’s in the 70s.”

You may need to bring a few beach blankets with you, as cool breezes off the water can cause a chill and water may not be at ideal swimming temperatures yet.

“In the ocean temperatures are upper 50s and low 60s. So just keep in mind, that’s not a toasty day at the beach,” van de Graaff said. “I don’t want people to go there expecting 90 degrees and sunshine.”

Temperatures are a bit warmer if you’re heading to the mountains for some hiking this weekend instead. Weather patterns will be similar to the D.C. area, with temperatures in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.

Though those temperatures are a little cooler than in the city, “there’s actually gonna be some mugginess around this weekend as well,” van de Graaff warned.

While there are a couple of recurring storm systems cycling through the D.C. area recently, exact predictions for the weekend can be hard to pinpoint.

As of Thursday, weather models are “not all in 100% agreement” about what the weekend weather may hold.

“The consistency is that they’re not consistent,” van de Graaff joked. “I mean, it also just seems like almost historical. Every time we have a holiday weekend, there’s something coming through.”

Overall, don’t let the weather ruin your long weekend plans, just be prepared to head inside if a sprinkle turns into a downpour.

