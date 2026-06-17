Body of missing swimmer identified after body recovered in Potomac near Great Falls

Nazir Bell, 20, a Towson University student who graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, was recovered from the river Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Search crews have identified the person who was found in the Potomac River near Great Falls Tuesday afternoon as a man who had been missing since Sunday after going swimming in the water.

Nazir Bell, 20, a Towson University student who graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, was recovered from the river Tuesday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

“Throughout the operation, family members remained nearby, holding vigil and awaiting word from responders,” said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer. “Our thoughts are with the family.”

Bell had been trying to swim from Maryland to Virginia when he became separated from his group.

About eight boats and 45 fire department personnel from Montgomery and Fairfax counties took part in the initial search. The search was scaled back around 9 p.m. and continued into Monday into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue confirmed via a post on X that search crews had recovered the swimmer’s body.

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