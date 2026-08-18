Mother killed, child injured after being struck by vehicle in Rockville

Montgomery County police said the pedestrians were hit near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway.

A mother is dead, and her son is injured after police say they were struck by a vehicle in Rockville, Maryland, Monday night.

Montgomery County police said the pedestrians were hit near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway.

Police arrived to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. and found the woman and her child.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the mother died, and the son was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash.

Police didn’t offer further details on what led up to the crash or the people who were struck. The woman’s name will be released after her family is notified of her death.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

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