Wootton High School in Md. dismisses students early over nearby water main break

Students were dismissed around 10:15 a.m. and MCPS encouraged students to walk or ride the bus home.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Friday morning that Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, would send students home early due to a water main break nearby.

Police said crews are repairing a water main break in the 2100 block of Wootton Parkway. WTOP Traffic reported part of the parkway is closed. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Students were dismissed around 10:15 a.m. and MCPS encouraged students to walk or ride the bus home.

“Without reliable water service, we are unable to safely operate key functions of the school, including bathrooms, food service, and general health and hygiene needs,” Liliana Lopez, director of MCPS communications, said in an email to WTOP. “Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the well-being of our students and staff, we are implementing an early dismissal.”

All after-school activities and programs scheduled for Friday are also canceled, she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

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