Wootton shooting: Montgomery County schools report details quick response — and need for better security

Within four minutes of the shooting at Rockville’s Wootton High School, the principal placed the campus on lockdown and a staffer called 911, according to a report on the incident released to families.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

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The Banner's education reporter Talia Richman explains the findings of Montgomery County schools in its report on the Wootton High School shooting.

Within four minutes of the shooting at Rockville’s Wootton High School, the principal placed the campus on lockdown and a staffer called 911, according to a report on the incident released to families Wednesday.

A Montgomery County police cruiser near Wootton High School in Rockville. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) A Montgomery County police cruiser near Wootton High School in Rockville. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) The report outlines what happened after a shooting in a campus stairwell, providing the clearest picture yet of the Feb. 9 incident, in which a 16-year-old was injured. The victim was taken to recover at a hospital, and the suspect, a fellow student, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

In the 56-page After-Action Report, district officials commend the response of law enforcement and campus staff, including the school nurse who rendered first aid to the injured student.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.