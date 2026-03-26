Major changes are coming for thousands of Montgomery County students

With their vote Thursday night, the Montgomery County, Maryland, school board reshaped campus boundaries and academic programs.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Big changes are coming to Montgomery County Public Schools.

With their vote Thursday night, the school board reshaped campus boundaries and academic programs. Their decisions came after months of protests and often contentious debate on both sides of the issues.

And while Thursday marks the board’s decision on a complex road map for the district, a group of parents has already pledged to pursue legal action over one of the most high-profile elements of the plan: relocating Wootton High School from its Rockville campus to a new building in Gaithersburg.

The meeting was tense, with security staff standing by and residents jeering as board members justified their votes.

Read the rest from The Banner Montgomery.