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‘Save Wootton’ families plan to fight to keep school in Rockville

Talia Richman, The Baltimore Banner

March 17, 2026, 4:24 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Rockville families are ramping up their fight to keep Thomas S. Wootton High School in their community ahead of a consequential vote next week.

The Montgomery County Public Schools board is expected to decide on the future of Wootton — and several other campus boundary lines — at its March 26 meeting.

If the board approves Superintendent Thomas Taylor’s plan, students who expected to attend Wootton will instead go to a newly constructed campus in Gaithersburg, about three miles away.

In the view of many Wootton parents, this move would needlessly uproot their children from a hub at the center of their community. At a Tuesday news conference, they threatened legal action as they questioned the district’s process, timeline and data.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner.

Talia Richman, The Baltimore Banner

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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