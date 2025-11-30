Who are the candidates vying to fill the seat left by Montgomery County Council member Albornoz?

The three finalists for a temporary vacancy on the county council will be interviewed at a public meeting on Tuesday. The council will vote on the appointment during its Dec. 9 meeting.

The three finalists for a temporary vacant seat on the Montgomery County Council in Maryland will be interviewed by the council in a public meeting on Tuesday.

Council member Gabe Albornoz announced in mid-October that he was resigning on Dec. 1 with about a year left in his second four-year term. He is leaving his post to lead the county’s Department of Recreation.

The council narrowed down the candidates to fill his position to three from a field of 67 applicants.

“Montgomery County is fortunate to have so many talented individuals who want to give back to our community through public service,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “These interviews will enable the Council to find the best fit for this caretaker role which is focused on budgetary, public policy and legislative work as well as understanding the diverse needs of more than one million residents.”

The meeting will be broadcast on County Cable Montgomery and livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The Council will vote on the temporary council member appointment during its Dec. 9 meeting.

Who are the candidates?

Shebra Evans

Evans was member of the Montgomery County Board of Education for District 4 from 2016 to 2024. She ran for the seat again in 2024 and lost.

She served as vice president of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs from 2008 to 2014.

At the state level, Evans was treasurer on the Maryland Association for Boards of Education (MABE) and chaired both MABE’s Budget and Educational Equity committees.

She has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Tennessee State University and has a previous career as a financial analyst.

Evans and her husband have two children.

Henry Lee

Lee served on the Board of Education representing District 5 from July 1, 2004, to Oct. 12, 2004. He was elected by the Board following the resignation of Reginald M. Felton.

In 2004, Lee said he resigned from his seat to “spend more time with my three children who are students in the Montgomery County Public Schools.”

Lee is a dentist at Twin Dentistry in Olney. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, his M.S. from the University of Notre Dame and his dental training at the University of Maryland at Baltimore.

Reemberto Rodriguez

Rodriguez was the director of the Silver Spring Regional Services Center from July 2009 to July 2021.

He helped usher in the then-new Civic Building and Veterans Plaza and worked with multiple nonprofits and civic organizations through the center in Silver Spring.

Rodriguez retired in 2021 to spend more time with family, including his grandchildren.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

