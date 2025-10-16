Gabe Albornoz leaving Montgomery Co. council — but not saying why

Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz is stepping down from his at-large seat on Dec. 1.

Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz. (Montgomery County government via YouTube)

In a statement released Thursday morning, Albornoz said he remains “deeply committed to our community”, but didn’t say why he’s stepping down from the 11-member council before his term ends in December 2026. In September, Albornoz said he would not be running for reelection.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my time at the Council – advancing meaningful policies and initiatives, expanding opportunities, and strengthening the systems that support the health and well-being of all residents across Montgomery County,” Albornoz said in the statement.

When asked for further comment, Albornoz told WTOP he’s is not commenting on his decision until Monday.

Albornoz is a lifelong Montgomery County resident. The Democrat led the county’s Department of Recreation before running for county council, where he’s served as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

Montgomery County’s Council serves 1 million residents in the state’s largest county.

How Montgomery County will fill Albornoz’s seat

The at-large seat will be filled through an appointment process.

A majority of the council members will need to appoint a Democrat to fill Albornoz’s seat within 30 days of his vacancy.

The appointee will serve for less than a year, until Dec. 1, 2026.

“We are seeking a Montgomery County resident to serve on the Council who is knowledgeable about budgetary, public policy, and legislative work,” County President Kate Stewart said in a statement Thursday. “Additionally, we are seeking individuals who do not intend to run for office in 2026 to eliminate any potential unfair advantage in the upcoming election cycle.”

That means the appointee shouldn’t be someone who plans to run for office in the 2026 primary or general elections.

To qualify, the temporary council member must live in Montgomery County and be registered to vote as a Democrat.

The council plans to pick an appointee based off their professional experience, public service and knowledge of the community, according to a news release.

Anyone interested in temporarily filling the seat needs to apply by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. by emailing council.clerk@montgomerycountymd.gov. For more information about what to include in an application, head to the county’s website.

The initial interviews with candidates will be done during a closed session, but secondary interviews will be open the public and held during the council’s meeting on Dec. 2.

The final vote on the appointment is scheduled for Dec. 9.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

