Over 60 applications submitted to fill Montgomery County Council vacancy

Bethesda Today

November 8, 2025, 7:54 AM

This article was written by WTOP's news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission.

The Montgomery County Council has received 67 applications from people vying to fill the seat currently held by Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) when he steps down next month.

Albornoz announced Oct. 16 his plans to resign his seat on Dec. 1 with roughly a year left in his second four-year term.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) subsequently announced that he would nominate Albornoz to lead the county’s recreation department, a position Albornoz held for years before joining the council in 2018. The council will have to approve the nomination.

Members of council are limited to three consecutive terms, meaning Albornoz could have sought re-election in 2026. He announced in a social media post on Sept. 15 that he  did not plan to do so.

Due to the timing of Albornoz’s resignation, his seat on the council will be filled by appointment rather than by special election.

