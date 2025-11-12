WATCH: Montgomery County Council member confronted by apparent ICE agents

Montgomery County Council member Kristin Mink said she is considering all her legal options after a Monday morning confrontation with ICE agents in Adelphi, Maryland.

Mink said she was walking near a school when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made what appears to be an arrest, and Mink began recording the events. Moments later, she was confronted by two officers.

The video, which Mink shared on Facebook, shows two men, who Mink said were ICE agents, making an arrest in Adelphi, just before 7:30 a.m.

You can hear the confrontation appear to escalate as the men get closer to Mink.

As they approach, Mink can be heard saying, “Don’t touch me,” as another man repeatedly says, “You got to go.”

One of the agents moves closer, grabbing at her left arm, and Mink said he grabbed her phone. She can be heard in the video saying, “Don’t touch my phone.”

“You got to go over there,” said one of the men, who appeared to have a holstered weapon.

The two men then back off, according to the video, and moments later get into two SUVs, one white and one black, and drive toward Mink.

“I’m behind Tick Tock Liquors, Monday morning. This vehicle looks like it’s about to drive into me,” Mink said in the video. The two vehicles faced her momentarily, and then drove away.

Mink told WTOP the two aggressively approached her, and one agent tried to grab her phone to stop her from recording and then he touched her face during the confrontation.

“I didn’t know they would be around the corner when I entered that parking lot. But I was not shocked to see them,” she said. “Two of them approached me from across the parking lot, yelling at me and pointing at me. … One of them grabbed me by the arm and pulled me and reached for my phone as well, which I pulled away.”

Mink told WTOP she was startled by what took place and did not identify herself as an elected official.

Mink said she has no intention of stopping what she’s doing and since ICE has stepped up its actions, she’s gone to areas where agents may be making arrests.

“The terrorizing of our communities is my business. It’s all of our business. We have the First Amendment right to film. And we’re not going anywhere,” she said in the same social media post after the incident. “I encourage everyone to be well versed on your rights and your neighbors’ rights, to consider all levers you may have to harden your workplace against efforts ICE may make to enter without a judicial warrant.”

Mink indicated that she’s weighing all possible legal courses of action.

“From my perspective, they were attempting to be threatening and intimidating, and it felt important to stand my ground,” she said. “They are untrained and did not know what to do. But it was very clear that they didn’t want me there, and they didn’t want me recording. … I am exploring all legal options at this point.”

WTOP has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on what took place.

Mink was elected to the county council in 2022 and represents District 5, which includes White Oak, Fairland, Colesville and Burtonsville.

