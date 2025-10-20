‘Going home’: Montgomery County Council member stepping down to lead the recreation department

Gabe Albornoz said he’s resigning his post as a Montgomery County Council member to return to leading the county’s Department of Recreation.

Albornoz announced last week he would be stepping down effective Dec. 1, a move that will trigger an appointment process for the period remaining in his term, until December of 2026.

In an interview with WTOP, Albornoz, who led the recreation department from 2006 to 2018, said it was the job “I’ve enjoyed most throughout my entire professional career.”

“The 12 years that I spent as the director of the recreation department were 12 extraordinary years, and I can’t wait to go back and have the opportunity to work with some pretty amazing people,” he said.

Albornoz, 49, and a lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, is stepping into an appointed position as recreation director, and will be serving under County Executive Marc Elrich, who will be leaving office after two terms in 2026.

Albornoz was asked about taking a job that will subject him to another appointment process under the next county executive.

“I have a high degree of confidence that my service to the county has been pretty well documented and I think I could bring a lot to the table to the next administration,” Albornoz told WTOP.

Three of Albornoz’s colleagues on the council, Andrew Friedson, Evan Glass and Will Jawando, are running for county executive. Albornoz denied discussing his new position — and the fact that he’d be subjected to a future appointment process — with those council members.

“No, I have not talked to them specifically about this position moving forward,” he replied. “I think all three of them are just focused on winning their races right now.”

Albornoz would be stepping into the position at a time when Montgomery County’s fiscal outlook appears challenging.

what about: When the council announced a $7.6 billion operating budget for fiscal year 2026 in May, Albornoz told his colleagues they would have to be “extremely cautious with budgets moving forward” due to the economic outlook for the county.

Now, he expressed confidence about having to weather likely budget cuts as the head of a county agency.

Albornoz said he served through the recession, “the Department of Recreation’s budget was cut by more than a third over the course of three fiscal years, and a lot of staff had to be let go, and a lot of programs had to be cut.”

Once he steps into the office of recreation director, Albornoz said one of the things he wants to do is focus on work opportunities for young people, such as TeenWorks, a program that was introduced during his past tenure with the department.

“We’re going to have to go back to that and expand that program because what I do foresee over the next several years, it’s going to be a really tough workforce environment,” Albornoz said.

Asked about his decision not to run for office again, Albornoz said he consulted with people he trusted, and he had his family in mind.

“Being in elected office is certainly difficult on the elected officials themselves, but especially on their families,” he said. “It’s a lot of nights, it’s a lot of weekends, it’s a lot of stress, and they absorb all of that along there with you,”

For Albornoz, heading back to leading the job he enjoyed most in his professional career was like “going home.”

