3 teens remain held in adult jails after Germantown killing

Three teenagers facing murder charges after the shooting death of a Frederick, Maryland, man last month will remain held in a section of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility set aside for juveniles — for now, at least.

The three teens, a 14-year-old from Germantown, and 15 and 16-year-old brothers from Kensington, are all facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Taon Cline, who was killed last month on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown.

Public defenders argued at a bond review hearing Friday that the two brothers didn’t belong in an adult facility because of their age. But prosecutors argued that the county’s juvenile justice facilities can’t ensure that the three would be able to be kept separate from other gang members.

Concerns about retaliatory violence directed at the boys and their family were also expressed by prosecutors and their parents.

Prosecutors also say the brothers were bragging about the shooting in the days after it happened, and texted to each other about keeping their stories straight.

The judge overseeing the hearing also expressed concern about the 15-year-old texting someone else looking to acquire a new gun a week after the shooting.

The two brothers have separate court hearings later this month, with the 16-year-old returning on Monday in the hopes of getting moved to a juvenile facility. He and his brother also have preliminary hearings set for later this month.

For now, the three, who are all charged as adults, appear to be moving forward through the justice system as adults. However, it’s possible that later on, the case could be transferred to the juvenile justice system.