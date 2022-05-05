RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Third teen, 16, arrested in fatal Germantown shooting

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 5, 2022, 11:08 PM

A 16-year-old boy from Montgomery County, Maryland, becomes the third teenager arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Germantown.

Montgomery County police arrested Malachi Hney, of Kensington, Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder for the April 22 shooting on Gunners Branch Road that killed Taon Lamont Cline.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 19500 block of Branch Road in Germantown around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found Cline with  multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

According to a news release, Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes detectives found evidence that connected to Hney to the shooting.

Two other teens, Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, were charged as adults and arrested on Tuesday. Police did not say if Malachi and Malik are related.

WTOP’s Will Witka contributed to this report. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

