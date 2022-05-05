Third teen, 16, arrested in fatal Germantown shooting

A 16-year-old boy from Montgomery County, Maryland, becomes the third teenager arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Germantown in April.

Montgomery County police arrested Malachi Hney, of Kensington, Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder for the April 22 shooting on Gunners Branch Road that killed Taon Lamont Cline.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 19500 block of Branch Road in Germantown around 10:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found Cline with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

According to a news release, Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes detectives found evidence that connected to Hney to the shooting.

Two other teens, Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, were charged as adults and arrested on Tuesday. Police did not say if Malachi and Malik are related.

WTOP’s Will Witka contributed to this report.