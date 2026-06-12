Father-daughter duo charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring stabbing

Authorities said William and Brittany Dunn stabbed the victim in the upper chest inside the home.

A father and daughter were arrested and charged in a stabbing that police say took place inside their home in Silver Spring, Maryland, last week.

Montgomery County police said in a Friday news release that William Dunn, 54, and his daughter Brittany Dunn, 24, were charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The stabbing took place on June 4 in the 3700 block of Stepping Stone Lane, according to police. Authorities said William and Brittany Dunn stabbed the victim in the upper chest inside the home.

The person who was stabbed lived in the home with the father and daughter.

William and Brittany Dunn were arrested Thursday in the 14900 block of Broschart Road in Rockville.

Below is a map of the location where the stabbing took place:

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