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Father-daughter duo charged with attempted murder in Silver Spring stabbing

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

June 12, 2026, 12:27 PM

A father and daughter were arrested and charged in a stabbing that police say took place inside their home in Silver Spring, Maryland, last week.

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Montgomery County police said in a Friday news release that William Dunn, 54, and his daughter Brittany Dunn, 24, were charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The stabbing took place on June 4 in the 3700 block of Stepping Stone Lane, according to police. Authorities said William and Brittany Dunn stabbed the victim in the upper chest inside the home.

The person who was stabbed lived in the home with the father and daughter.

William and Brittany Dunn were arrested Thursday in the 14900 block of Broschart Road in Rockville.

Below is a map of the location where the stabbing took place:

Map of Silver Spring stabbing
(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

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