RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » A very happy St.…

A very happy St. Patrick’s Day for a local bar

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the first time since 2019, many people who love St. Patrick’s Day are getting to celebrate it in a more normal fashion. And that really helps out a bar owner in the D.C. area.

Greg Whelan, the owner of McGinty’s Public House in Silver Spring, said it’s been a tough few years financially, so being able to be open this St Patrick’s day is huge.

But there’s more to it than the money.

“Obviously, the financial end is there, but just being able to celebrate your culture — really, you know, most Irish bars are owned by Irish people,” Whelan said.

He added that his customers have been supportive and are excited that this year is more normal: “My phone’s been dinging away here all morning — everyone wishing us happy St. Patrick’s Day and good luck for the day.”

Even though the celebration this year will be more normal, it was still hard to make decisions about how big to go. When Whelan was making decisions about Thursday’s party, it was January, and the omicron variant of the coronavirus was gripping the area.

”It was hard to see that far ahead … so we did err a little bit on the side of caution,” Whelan said. Even so, McGinty’s will feature traditional Irish dancing and have a DJ along with, of course, Irish beers and other drinks.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up