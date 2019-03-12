10 things you didn’t know about St. Patrick’s Day

Who was St. Patrick? Why are shamrocks connected to the holiday? What's with the whole green thing? Click through and find out.

WASHINGTON — Think you know your St. Patrick’s Day stuff? Find out more than you ever wanted to know about the origins and the celebrations of the holiday.

Who was St. Patrick? Why are shamrocks connected to the holiday? What’s with the whole green thing? Click through and find out.



Who was St. Patrick? He’s the patron saint of Ireland. His birth and death dates aren’t precisely known, but he was allegedly active in the second half of the fifth century. He was born in Britain; he was kidnapped at about 16 and brought to Ireland as a slave. He lived and worked there for about six years before he escaped. As a priest, he went back to the Emerald Isle, and is known as the man who brought Christianity to the country. (He’s also credited with driving the snakes out of Ireland, which is probably a metaphor since no one has seen any indication that there ever were snakes in Ireland anyway.) March 17 is his feast day, the day he’s reported to have died. It’s not a Holy Day of Obligation among Catholics worldwide, but it is in Ireland. (Nheyob via Wikimedia Commons)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.