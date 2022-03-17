Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with Guinness, bagpipes for ‘Ireland at The Wharf’

The Wharf and Kirwan's Irish Pub host "Ireland at The Wharf" Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just limited to Thursday-night partying or Friday-morning hangovers.

The Wharf and Kirwan’s Irish Pub host “Ireland at The Wharf” Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.

“We’ve already got our Irish flags up and our pubs are ready, so come on down, but then come back on Saturday!” Director of Programming Jennifer Currie told WTOP. “We do an afternoon festival out on District Pier; it’s a lot of fun — all the Guinness, all the music, everything you want for an Irish festival.”

It kicks off at noon with bagpipes as the Guinness Beer Garden opens on District Pier, with a Guinness truck serving those with an over-21 wristband, as well as snacks for sale — although Currie said “all the restaurants will be open with their patios.”

The Six Nations Rugby Championship, with Ireland taking on Scotland, screens outdoors on a big screen at 12:45 p.m., and the Old Glory Rugby Club will be there to talk about all things rugby. “We’ll have a screen out on District Pier” for that match, Currie said; “then, if you’d rather settle in for the whole day of matches, you can go over to the pub.”

Sports fans can also enjoy some interactive action with the D.C. Gaels Gaelic football team, with a station where you can try your hand at the game.

The 19th Street Band performs on the District Pier Stage at 1 p.m., and the Boyle School of Irish Dance, from Herndon, Virginia, performs at 2:30 p.m.

“The Boyle School of Irish Dance has been a part of this every year since we started,” Currie said. “They are a fantastic local group. They will put on some performances on the pier and then I believe will have some small performances again over at the pub.”

Danny Burns will perform on the District Pier Stage starting at 3 p.m., and thenhead back to the pub to play some more. “He’ll keep the party going,” Currie said.

Finally, Ben-David Warner & Friends will perform on the District Pier Stage at 4:15 p.m.

“Some folks that used to be in the band Scythian, which a lot of folks around here will know,” Currie said.

It all adds up to a coming-back-out party after two years of pandemic restrictions.

“We started in 2018, the first St. Patrick’s when The Wharf was open,” Currie said. “It’s really exciting to have everybody back. It is outdoors, so there’s lots of room for everyone to be wherever they feel comfortable and spread out.”

If you plan to drink alcohol, please don’t drink and drive.

“Our water taxi is back open; we know Metro is running extra hours. We’ve got our free shuttle running, so we encourage you to think of every way to come here without a car,” Currie said.

And don’t forget to wear your festive green attire.

“Everybody deserves a little bit of luck right now,” Currie said. “We’ll give you some luck of the Irish! Come out for a fun, free afternoon, pack the shamrocks and just come enjoy a good time out on the water in the sunshine.”

