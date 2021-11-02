Coronavirus News: Online portal to report at-home test results | Montgomery Co. schools encourage vaccines for students | DC workers vaccine deadline | Local cases of COVID-19
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County's 'Shared Streets'…

Montgomery County’s ‘Shared Streets’ program extended to at least March

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 4:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montgomery County, Maryland, is extending a popular program that allowed residents and businesses in the Maryland jurisdiction to use public streets for leisure and retail activities.

The “Shared Streets” initiative started as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been extended to at least March 2022. The county’s Department of Transportation manages the program that lets residents enjoy activities such as biking, walking, outdoor dining and shopping.

“It is evident that despite progress we have made in combating the pandemic with our highest vaccination rate and lowest case rates, many of our residents feel more comfortable gathering outside and Shared Streets has been a popular program to serve that demand,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement.

Last week, the county’s indoor mask mandate was lifted after the case rate had fallen into the “moderate” range — under 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. However, several days later, COVID-19 rates have gone up; and the council is meeting Tuesday on a proposed amendment regarding when the mask mandate would be reinstated.

Elrich said the program has not only been economically beneficial to businesses, but it has also brought the community together and kept them safe from transmitting the virus, as well as from vehicular traffic.

“This creative solution has undoubtedly changed the way we see the public right of way and has provided a safe haven for gathering, making it feel safer and more comfortable,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin.

Shared Streets programs are in downtown Bethesda, Wheaton and Silver Spring.

A similar program in D.C. has also been extended to 2022.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

New vetting guidelines set to advance security clearance reform ideas

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up