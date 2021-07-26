2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
DC’s streatery program has been extended — here’s what that means

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 26, 2021, 8:20 AM

Last year’s coronavirus restrictions forced D.C. restaurants to adapt, with many shifting to “streateries” — and now, these improvised outdoor dining spaces are on their way to becoming permanent.

The District’s streatery program has been extended through Feb. 28. Businesses already permitted to participate won’t have to reapply, and licenses will renew automatically, DCist reported.

A spokeswoman told WTOP the extension was communicated directly to permit-holders.

The streatery program is expected to become permanent in some form sometime in 2022. Other changes, like curbside pickup and heaters during cold weather, will also remain in place.

In a District Department of Transportation survey of 100 permit holders, 87% said the streateries increased their revenue, while 78% were able to rehire staff or bring on new employees.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, the Shared Streets program, which has made outdoor dining and other activities possible, will also continue through the summer.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

