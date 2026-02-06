Maryland state’s attorney urges lawmakers to act to help stop scams before seniors lose everything

There are countless stories of people, especially seniors, losing everything to scammers. Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy wants to change that.

There are countless stories of people, especially senior citizens, losing everything to scammers. While some of the criminals operating overseas might never be caught, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy says state lawmakers can take action by making the punishment tougher for those who are captured in Maryland.

McCarthy said Maryland’s sentencing guidelines do not reflect the seriousness of the crimes he is seeing. He points to cases where seniors have lost their entire life savings.

“If you are a (first time) offender and you steal over $100,000, the guidelines — they’re not mandatory — are probation to six months,” McCarthy said.

He said that recommendation does not match what prosecutors are confronting, calling the schemes “organized criminal, international activity.”

McCarthy said the current guidelines make the crime worth the risk for scammers.

“Crime shouldn’t pay. And quite candidly, the way the guidelines are now, crime pays,” McCarthy said.

He said the emotional toll on victims can be crushing. He recalled a case involving a senior who was pushed to the brink after losing everything.

“We had a victim here who thought about suicide as a result of having lost everything,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said some victims were pressured by scammers to convert their savings into gold bars before handing them over. That is why he wants lawmakers to create additional protections for consumers, including new requirements for gold bar dealers to identify and report suspicious transactions, similar to what is expected of banks.

“I think you see patterns of activity that become obvious to you that it’s a scam,” McCarthy said.

He also wants those dealers to notify authorities or warn customers when something appears wrong.

“Alert the police, or at least call to the attention of the account holder that they’re being scammed,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy believes these actions by lawmakers would help prevent more Maryland seniors from losing everything.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.