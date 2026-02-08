Arctic cold continues grip on DC area — but there are warmer days ahead

Subzero wind chills and highs in the 20s keep the D.C. area in a deep freeze Sunday, with a slow warmup arriving by midweek.

Bitter cold conditions continue across the D.C. region Sunday, as wind chills dropped into the teens and even below zero early on.

Skies will clear in the evening, setting up another chilly stretch with lows in the single digits and wind chills near zero. Northwest winds will be lighter, but temperatures remain extremely cold.

For Monday, there will be passing clouds and light winds as temperatures try to rebound behind the Arctic blast, but high temperatures will only get to freezing for the afternoon.

Tuesday will see a more appreciable increase in temperatures. Sunshine will melt ice and snow and temperatures well above freezing will also help accelerate melting. High temperatures should get close to normal in the middle 40s.

Wednesday could be the warmest day of the week, as temperatures rise into the upper 40s near 50. Evans said more clouds than sun and the chance for evening showers are expected.

FORECAST

THIS EVENING:

Clear

Temperatures: 20-25

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Clear skies and calming winds. Wind chills will remain in the single digits.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear

Lows: 5-15

Wind Chill: 0-10

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A quiet but very cold night with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills near zero degrees.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 29-33

Winds: West 5 mph

Passing clouds and light winds as temperatures try to rebound behind the Arctic blast, but high temperatures will only get to freezing for the afternoon.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: North 5 mph

Sunshine continues to melt ice and snow and temperatures well above freezing will also help accelerate melting. High temperatures should get close to normal in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A cloudy but seasonable day with highs in the mid 40s should continue to melt most of the snow and ice.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy

Highs: 35-40

Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph

Gusts: 20-25 mph

Besides a few clouds, temperatures will be slightly colder from a weak front that will also kick up the winds. We stay mostly above freezing during the day, continuing to melt any leftover snow and ice.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.