Superintendent recommends moving Rockville’s Wootton High to upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommended new boundary lines that would move Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School into the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor recommended Thursday the county school board adopt new district boundary lines that would permanently move Rockville’s Thomas S. Wootton High School into the upcoming Crown High in Gaithersburg — despite continued pushback from the Wootton community.

Dozens of community members, many holding signs urging the board to reject the proposed move of Wootton High, packed the board’s Rockville meeting room as Taylor presented his recommendations regarding two boundary studies and an ongoing analysis of high school programs.

“I know that change is hard. It is hard for our system and it’s hard for our community,” Taylor said.

