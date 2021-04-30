Updates on Montgomery County schools’ summer, fall plans

Looking ahead into summer and fall, Montgomery County, Maryland, school officials gave an update on what kids and parents can expect.

Wednesdays will remain virtual learning days for Montgomery County, Maryland, students for the rest of the school year. Looking ahead into summer and fall, school officials gave an update on what kids and parents can expect.

The fall reopening plans are still being finalized and will be presented to the board of education and the community in the coming months. The plans include a five-day, in-person schedule for students, but it also includes a full-time, virtual learning program for pre-K to grade 12.

“The Virtual Academy will be a centrally managed program and will partner with students’ home schools to provide the academic and social-emotional support students need to thrive in virtual instruction,” according to a letter to the school community.

Responses to the interest survey will help Montgomery County Public Schools plan for virtual learning.

For the high school class of 2021, students will be allowed to have two guests at outdoor graduation ceremonies. There will also be Senior Unity Days that will allow for students to interact with their peers while observing social distancing and safety protocols.

On Monday, registration for summer programs begins. Programs for elementary and middle school students — which begin July 6 — will focus on mathematics and literacy, specials and enrichment, and preparing for the next grade level. At the high school level, which begin June 28, students can earn credits in all subject areas required for graduation. Summer programs, virtual or in-person, will be free to all students and transportation is available.

And in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and from state and local officials, the quarantine period for those who test positive for COVID-19 is now 10 days instead of the previous 14-day requirement.

However, as the state and several jurisdictions within lift their outdoor mask mandates, Montgomery County schools will continue to require face coverings inside all school buildings and facilities and outdoors while on school property.

