Some athletes in Montgomery County may still have to wear masks outside

Some athletes in Montgomery County, Maryland, may find that they still have to wear face masks when playing outdoors.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines loosening restrictions on wearing masks outside. That may not apply to some athletes in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In a statement issued Friday, Montgomery County said masks can only be removed for competition and practices outside if the heat index is 80 degrees or higher.

That will have to be calculated based on a formula the county uses — from zip code 20877.

The statement adds that for outdoor sports, while masks may be removed during high heat and humidity, masks must be worn at all other times, such as on sidelines, in dugouts and other times when athletes are not engaged in competition or vigorous practice activities.

For indoor sports, Montgomery County said masks must be worn at all times, except for wrestling and gymnastics.

During wrestling matches, a mask could become a choking hazard and is discouraged unless an adult coach or official is closely monitoring for safety purposes.

For gymnastics, masks shall not be worn while on apparatuses.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.