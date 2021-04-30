CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Some athletes in Montgomery…

Some athletes in Montgomery County may still have to wear masks outside

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

April 30, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines loosening restrictions on wearing masks outside. That may not apply to some athletes in Montgomery County, Maryland.

In a statement issued Friday, Montgomery County said masks can only be removed for competition and practices outside if the heat index is 80 degrees or higher.

That will have to be calculated based on a formula the county uses — from zip code 20877.

The statement adds that for outdoor sports, while masks may be removed during high heat and humidity, masks must be worn at all other times, such as on sidelines, in dugouts and other times when athletes are not engaged in competition or vigorous practice activities.

For indoor sports, Montgomery County said masks must be worn at all times, except for wrestling and gymnastics.

During wrestling matches, a mask could become a choking hazard and is discouraged unless an adult coach or official is closely monitoring for safety purposes.

For gymnastics, masks shall not be worn while on apparatuses.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

After Fort Hood review, Army adding civilian leadership to criminal investigations

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up