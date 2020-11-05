Montgomery Co. postpones new COVID-19 restrictions

The Montgomery County Council has postponed a vote on new coronavirus restrictions until next week.

The county council was set to vote on new restrictions that would reduce capacity at restaurants and retail and other venues to 25% and require restaurants to hold onto contact tracing information for 30 days.

The council decided to put off its vote citing the need to get more public input.

A vote is expected on Tuesday.

The amended executive order from County Executive Marc Elrich was proposed earlier this week as he cited concerns over the latest COVID-19 data. Elrich initially proposed that the change would go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.