DNA links man to two sexual assaults from 35 years ago, Montgomery Co. police say

Montgomery County police said DNA evidence helped connect the suspect to an attack near the Friendship Heights Metro station in 1988 and another attack in 1990 near Bethesda.

A man has been arrested in connection to two sexual assault cases that happened decades ago in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said Monday they’ve arrested and charged Carl Rice Jr. of Mitchells, Virginia, with two counts of first-degree rape and kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sex offense, three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

The charges stem from two separate attacks in 1988 and 1990.

On June 24, 1988, a female victim was leaving the Friendship Heights Metro station when police said she was approached by an unknown man who forcibly pulled the victim across the street, where she was sexually assaulted.

On Sept. 19, 1990, a female victim met a man who identified himself as Kevin and offered her a ride home. When the victim became uncomfortable and attempted to get out of the car, police said the suspect physically restrained her and refused to let her go. He drove to an area in Bethesda, where police say he sexually assaulted the victim.

In February 2025, detectives received a CODIS DNA match connected to evidence recovered from the 1988 assault. That led investigators to identify Rice as the suspect.

Police said in a release that because both crimes occurred near the border of D.C., detectives worked in partnership with the D.C. police department’s Cold Case Sex Assault Unit during the investigation.

Rice has faced charged related to rape and sexual assault in other jurisdictions. He’s serving a prison sentence in Virginia.

Police believe he may have attacked other women. They’re asking anyone who thinks they may have been attacked by Rice to contact the department at 240-773-5070.

