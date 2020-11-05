Navy postpones game with Tulsa due to COVID-19

The Navy-Tulsa football game on Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and the ensuing quarantine of student-athletes.

Navy has put all football activities on hold.

“We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk, in a release.

“There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”

A makeup date has not been set. The teams do not share a common open date the rest of the season, so the conference will “consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest.”