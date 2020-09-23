Montgomery Co. schools expanding list of free meal pickup sites

"Our number of meals served is continuing to increase every day," Essie McGuire, the school district's associate superintendent for operations, told members of the school board Tuesday.

There will soon be more places where Montgomery County, Maryland, public school students can grab free meals.

“Our number of meals served is continuing to increase every day,” Essie McGuire, the school district’s associate superintendent for operations, told members of the school board Tuesday.

The school system currently offers curbside breakfast and lunch pickups outside 74 schools and at five bus stops.

“We are expanding the number of bus stop sites in the coming weeks, and we anticipate being able to add some additional sites even as early as next week,” McGuire said.

“What we’re going to be doing here is really focusing on some of those neighborhood bus stops where there are large numbers of families, but also they may be separated from a school that’s serving food by a major road or other obstacles that really prevent them from being able to access those meals as easily as we would like.”

Breakfasts and lunches are handed out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. On Wednesdays, students can pick up two days worth of meals to cover Thursdays. And on Fridays, the school system now serves triple meals.

“This is a way that we are really pleased to be able to serve and provide additional food to our families over the weekend,” said McGuire.

The district has served more than 300,000 meals since the new virtual year began Aug. 31.

