‘We don’t have the money’: Montgomery Co. to consider targeted property tax increase to fund school construction projects

The prospect of having to fund billions of dollars’ worth of school construction projects over the next six years has Montgomery County officials considering a targeted property tax increase, among other options for generating revenue.

“We don’t have the money. We just don’t,” County Council President Natali Fani‑González (D-Dist. 6) said during a Tuesday media briefing at the council office building in Rockville.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s (D) $6.6 billion six-year capital improvements program (CIP) for fiscal years 2027 through 2032 represents a $634.1 million increase over the current CIP for fiscal years 2026 through 2031. Fiscal year 2027 begins July 1.

