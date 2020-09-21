Delaware, W.Va. and 3 more states added to DC’s high-risk list of coronavirus states

Delaware and West Virginia are among five states added Monday to D.C.'s list of high-risk coronavirus states.

Both states are popular weekend getaway destinations for people in the D.C. area.

The other three states the health department added to the list are Alaska, Arizona and Wyoming, bringing the total number of states on the self-quarantine list to 31.

The addition of the five states comes as the U.S. closes in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 and as more than half of states are reporting more cases of the virus.

D.C. removed California, Ohio and Hawaii from its last list, posted Sept. 8.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

Anyone coming to D.C. from these states must quarantine for 14 days:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

D.C.’s state list will be updated again Monday, Oct. 5.

