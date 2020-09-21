RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Delaware, W.Va. and 3 more states added to DC’s high-risk list of coronavirus states

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 21, 2020, 7:16 AM

Delaware and West Virginia are among five states added Monday to D.C.’s list of high-risk coronavirus states.

Both states are popular weekend getaway destinations for people in the D.C. area.

The other three states the health department added to the list are Alaska, Arizona and Wyoming, bringing the total number of states on the self-quarantine list to 31.

The addition of the five states comes as the U.S. closes in on 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 and as more than half of states are reporting more cases of the virus.

D.C. removed California, Ohio and Hawaii from its last list, posted Sept. 8.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

Anyone coming to D.C. from these states must quarantine for 14 days:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

D.C.’s state list will be updated again Monday, Oct. 5.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

