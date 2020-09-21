A food drive put on by Nourish Now and other area nonprofits over the weekend saw a line stretching for miles as many people waited for hours to receive a box of food. And some of them didn't come from areas you might expect.

The pandemic has left many people unsure of where their next meal will come from, even in areas of Montgomery County you might not expect.

The weekend event was held in Bethesda, with many families coming from areas such as Potomac and Chevy Chase.

“You have people who may not have been in that bracket — they’re now suffering,” said Lisa Goldberg, Nourish Now’s vice president.

The group feeds about 2,000 families a week, Goldberg said, and the need has increased by about 800% across the county over the last few months.

“It is an expense that we have to fight for every week,” she said. “We always see a huge amount of people lining up early.”

This week, Nourish Now will hold food drives at several locations, including Ricky Park Elementary School. As they work with other area nonprofits to address the issue, they’re also looking for more volunteers to help pack boxes of food and donations to make sure they can keep providing.

“More people are becoming food insecure,” Goldberg said. “We’re going to be here, hopefully forever.”

You can sign up to volunteer here.