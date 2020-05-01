1 dead in Germantown house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Germantown.

One person is dead after a house fire in Germantown, Maryland, early Thursday.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in a townhouse on Birdseye Terrace near Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor where the person was staying.

Fire investigators say deadly Germantown fire was a mattress fire. One adult dead. Investigators looking into cause. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/eUlYFLvcKe — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) May 21, 2020

The person in the house died at the scene. It is unclear if anyone else was in the home.

Update – Fatal Fire in Germantown, ~430a neighbors reported smoke coming from the middle of the row townhouse in 12000 Birdseye Terrace, @mcfrs FFs Arrived and located 1 unresponsive adult on the 2nd floor. The fire was quickly extinguished. ~50 FFs responded. M pic.twitter.com/OuOcvTRuUB — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 21, 2020

Authorities are still investigating.

Here is a map of where the fire happened.