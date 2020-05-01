Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 dead in Germantown…

1 dead in Germantown house fire

Rob Woodfork

May 21, 2020, 6:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is dead after a house fire in Germantown, Maryland, early Thursday.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in a townhouse on Birdseye Terrace near Middlebrook Road. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said the fire started in a bedroom on the second floor where the person was staying.

The person in the house died at the scene. It is unclear if anyone else was in the home.

Authorities are still investigating.

Here is a map of where the fire happened.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up