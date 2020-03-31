Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. approves $36…

Montgomery Co. approves $36 million emergency funding for coronavirus response

Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP

March 31, 2020, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hospitals in Montgomery County, Maryland, will get $10 million in a special appropriation to help them prepare for a projected surge in patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Montgomery County council voted 9-0 in favor of the emergency funding.

Two county agencies — the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security — will administer the funds.

The money will be allotted to hospitals to buy personal protection equipment and other supplies, to hire staff as needed, and “to do things like converting non-clinical space to clinical space to increase bed capacity,” said Council member Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the council’s Health and Human Services Committee.

The council also voted to approve $20 million in grants for businesses hit by shutdown orders.

It also approved $6 million in grants for families who would otherwise not qualify for federal aid.

View a breakdown of the county’s actions in the graphic below.

Montgomery County, Maryland, hospitals will get $10 million in a special appropriation to help them prepare for a projected surge in patients due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy Montgomery County)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Health & Fitness News Latest News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
coronavirus COVID-19 kate ryan montgomery county virus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up