Herndon man on the run accused of kidnapping, car theft before police chase across DC region

A Herndon, Virginia, man faces a growing list of charges, after an alleged kidnapping started a car chase through Virginia, D.C., and Maryland, police said.

A Herndon, Virginia, man faces a growing list of charges after a car chase through Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, police said.

Herndon Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Knight Lane around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a “domestic situation.”

Officers said that after an “altercation” in the house, the 25-year-old Herndon man left before police arrived, allegedly kidnapping someone that he knew, taking that person’s car and fleeing the area.

Police from several agencies chased the car from Virginia through the District and into Maryland, they say. The car and the alleged kidnapping victim were both left in Prince George’s County, police say.

Police said the alleged victim is safe and the man is still on the run. Multiple charges have been filed against him, according to police, including robbery, assault and reckless driving.

See where the incident started below:

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