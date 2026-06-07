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Herndon man on the run accused of kidnapping, car theft before police chase across DC region

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 7, 2026, 6:15 PM

A Herndon, Virginia, man faces a growing list of charges after a car chase through Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, police said.

Herndon Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Knight Lane around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a “domestic situation.”

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Officers said that after an “altercation” in the house, the 25-year-old Herndon man left before police arrived, allegedly kidnapping someone that he knew, taking that person’s car and fleeing the area.

Police from several agencies chased the car from Virginia through the District and into Maryland, they say. The car and the alleged kidnapping victim were both left in Prince George’s County, police say.

Police said the alleged victim is safe and the man is still on the run. Multiple charges have been filed against him, according to police, including robbery, assault and reckless driving.

See where the incident started below:

(Courtesy Google Maps)

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Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

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