Best sledding spots in Montgomery Co.

WASHINGTON — After the weekend winter storm dumped about a foot of snow on parts of Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday is a snow day for many kids — and their parents too.

And if you wanted an excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the winter wonderland, Montgomery County Parks officials have you covered. They’ve released a list of the best sledding spots in the county’s parks. These are locations that have been approved for sledding.

Approved locations for sledding in Montgomery Parks include:

Avenel Local Park

Damascus Recreational Park (hillside near tennis court parking lot on Kings Valley Road)

Hillmead Neighborhood Park

Long Branch-Wayne Local Park (off University Blvd.)

Norwood Local Park

Pilgrim Hills Local Park

Sligo Creek Golf Course

South Germantown Recreational Park (hill behind Field F and hillside between Mooseum and TennisPlex)

Stratton Local Park

Tilden Woods Local Park

Woodacres Local Park

These locations are generally free of hazards, such as rocks and fence posts, but the county planning board, which oversees county parks, says sledders should be cautious anyway, because there might be things under the snow that could be hazardous.

“We want to make sure that our parks are available for recreation no matter what the weather is like,” said Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, in a news release. “If we’re going to get hit with a big snowstorm, at least the kids should be able to take advantage of the opportunity for some great sledding.”

