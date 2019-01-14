202.5
Snow totals in the DC area

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews
William Vitka and Jennifer Ortiz January 14, 2019 10:10 am 01/14/2019 10:10am
WASHINGTON — Sure, it’s no Snowzilla, but this weekend’s storm dumped over 6 inches of snow while most of the D.C. region slept — more than enough for dicey conditions on roadways, weekend activities to be canceled and for D.C.-area schools to close Monday.

Snow fell throughout Sunday. Most areas in the region got well above 6 inches of the cold white stuff.

See the latest snow totals below. Updated 10:10 a.m. Monday.

Washington, D.C.

  • Somerset 1, SE: 10.8 inches
  • National Zoo: 10.2 inches
  • Northeast, near Catholic University: 9 inches
  • Rock Creek: 8.8 inches

Maryland

  • Columbia: 13 inches
  • Damascus: 12.7 inches
  • Germantown 12.5 inches
  • Glenn Dale: 12 inches
  • Olney: 11.5 inches
  • Four Corners: 11.2 inches
  • Bethesda: 11 inches
  • White Oak: 11 inches
  • Potomac: 10.8 inches
  • College Park: 10.7 inches
  • Laytonsville: 10 inches
  • Cheverly: 10 inches
  • Ellicott City: 9 inches
  • Laurel: 9 inches
  • Jessup: 8 inches

Virginia

  • Leesburg: 11.4 inches
  • Chantilly: 10.9 inches
  • Purcellville: 10.8 inches
  • Merrifield: 10.5 inches
  • McLean: 10.5 inches
  • Reagan National: 10.3 inches
  • Ballston: 10 inches
  • Vienna: 10 inches
  • Reston: 9.7 inches
  • Arlington: 9.6 inches
  • Bailey’s Crossroads: 9.5 inches
  • Fairfax: 9.2 inches
  • Annandale: 8.9 inches
  • Oakton: 8.5 inches
  • Alexandria: 8 inches
  • Gainesville: 7.8 inches
  • Manassas: 7.8 inches

Current conditions:

