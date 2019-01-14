Snow totals in the DC area

This weekend's storm dumped several inches of snow while most of the D.C. region slept — more than enough for dicey conditions on roadways and weekend activities to be canceled.
WASHINGTON — Sure, it’s no Snowzilla, but this weekend’s storm dumped over 6 inches of snow while most of the D.C. region slept — more than enough for dicey conditions on roadways, weekend activities to be canceled and for D.C.-area schools to close Monday.
Snow fell throughout Sunday. Most areas in the region got well above 6 inches of the cold white stuff.
See the latest snow totals below. Updated 10:10 a.m. Monday.
Washington, D.C.
- Somerset 1, SE: 10.8 inches
- National Zoo: 10.2 inches
- Northeast, near Catholic University: 9 inches
- Rock Creek: 8.8 inches
Maryland
- Columbia: 13 inches
- Damascus: 12.7 inches
- Germantown 12.5 inches
- Glenn Dale: 12 inches
- Olney: 11.5 inches
- Four Corners: 11.2 inches
- Bethesda: 11 inches
- White Oak: 11 inches
- Potomac: 10.8 inches
- College Park: 10.7 inches
- Laytonsville: 10 inches
- Cheverly: 10 inches
- Ellicott City: 9 inches
- Laurel: 9 inches
- Jessup: 8 inches
Virginia
- Leesburg: 11.4 inches
- Chantilly: 10.9 inches
- Purcellville: 10.8 inches
- Merrifield: 10.5 inches
- McLean: 10.5 inches
- Reagan National: 10.3 inches
- Ballston: 10 inches
- Vienna: 10 inches
- Reston: 9.7 inches
- Arlington: 9.6 inches
- Bailey’s Crossroads: 9.5 inches
- Fairfax: 9.2 inches
- Annandale: 8.9 inches
- Oakton: 8.5 inches
- Alexandria: 8 inches
- Gainesville: 7.8 inches
- Manassas: 7.8 inches
