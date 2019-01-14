Snow totals in the DC area

This weekend's storm dumped several inches of snow while most of the D.C. region slept — more than enough for dicey conditions on roadways and weekend activities to be canceled.

WASHINGTON — Sure, it’s no Snowzilla, but this weekend’s storm dumped over 6 inches of snow while most of the D.C. region slept — more than enough for dicey conditions on roadways, weekend activities to be canceled and for D.C.-area schools to close Monday.

Snow fell throughout Sunday. Most areas in the region got well above 6 inches of the cold white stuff.

See the latest snow totals below. Updated 10:10 a.m. Monday.

Washington, D.C. Somerset 1, SE: 10.8 inches

National Zoo: 10.2 inches

Northeast, near Catholic University: 9 inches

Rock Creek: 8.8 inches Maryland Columbia: 13 inches

Damascus: 12.7 inches

Germantown 12.5 inches

Glenn Dale: 12 inches

Olney: 11.5 inches

Four Corners: 11.2 inches

Bethesda: 11 inches

White Oak: 11 inches

Potomac: 10.8 inches

College Park: 10.7 inches

Laytonsville: 10 inches

Cheverly: 10 inches

Ellicott City: 9 inches

Laurel: 9 inches

Jessup: 8 inches Virginia Leesburg: 11.4 inches

Chantilly: 10.9 inches

Purcellville: 10.8 inches

Merrifield: 10.5 inches

McLean: 10.5 inches

Reagan National: 10.3 inches

Ballston: 10 inches

Vienna: 10 inches

Reston: 9.7 inches

Arlington: 9.6 inches

Bailey’s Crossroads: 9.5 inches

Fairfax: 9.2 inches

Annandale: 8.9 inches

Oakton: 8.5 inches

Alexandria: 8 inches

Gainesville: 7.8 inches

Manassas: 7.8 inches

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.