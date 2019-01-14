202.5
PHOTOS: DC area’s first major snowfall of 2019

January 14, 2019 9:00 pm 01/14/2019 09:00pm
WASHINGTON — The first snowfall of the year arrived over the weekend, leaving the entire WTOP listening area coated in snow.

See photos as the region endures the forecast snow, and share your own by tweeting @WTOP, emailing talkback@wtop.com, or through the WTOP apps for Apple and Android phones.

