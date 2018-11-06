2018 Virginia General Election Results

202
By WTOP Staff
and The Associated Press November 6, 2018 9:45 pm 11/06/2018 09:45pm
Virginia voters were asked to select representatives to the U.S. House from all 11 districts, one U.S. Senate seat and one seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the 2018 general election. Voters were also asked to vote on two ballot questions.

View election results in the map and tables below. Use the Senate and House buttons above the map to toggle between races for U.S. Congress.

Looking for results for county and city races in Virginia? Find those here.

Having trouble seeing the tables below? View results here.

