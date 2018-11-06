2018 Virginia General Election Results

In the 2018 general election, Virginia voters selected representatives to the U.S. House in all 11 districts, as well as one U.S. Senate seat. Here are the results.

Virginia voters were asked to select representatives to the U.S. House from all 11 districts, one U.S. Senate seat and one seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in the 2018 general election. Voters were also asked to vote on two ballot questions.

View election results in the map and tables below. Use the Senate and House buttons above the map to toggle between races for U.S. Congress.

Looking for results for county and city races in Virginia? Find those here.

Having trouble seeing the tables below? View results here.

Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

More Election Results: DC Races | Md. Governor & Statewide Races | Md. US House and Senate | Md. House of Delegates | Md. State Senate | Md. County Races

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.